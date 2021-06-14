StockMarketWire.com - African tin mining company AfriTin Mining said first-quarter production had exceeded its expectations at a time tin prices hit 10-year highs.
Tin concentrate production for Q1 of the 2022 financial year totalled 183 tonnes, containing 114 tonnes of tin metal, exceeding the production target of 180 tonnes.
Production levels fell, however, from the fourth quarter of 2021 because of 'power supply problems, additional planned downtime due to DMS circuit upgrades and unplanned breakdowns in the crushing circuit during March 2021.,' the company said.
'These production delays can be regarded as extraordinary and did not reoccur during the remainder of the quarter,' it added.
The company said it continued to make progress of implementing the Uis phase 1 expansion project, to potentially result in a 67% increase in tin concentrate production.
