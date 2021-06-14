StockMarketWire.com - Total Produce has completed the syndication of its financing arrangements for the purpose of its combination with Dole Food Company, Inc. under Dole plc, which will be a newly created US listed company.
Previously on 14 April 2021, Total Produce announced it had entered into a credit agreement for $940 million senior secured Term Loan B and $500 million senior secured Revolving Credit Facility.
Following strong demand, Total Produce revised the arrangements to a $540 million seven-year US dollar senior secured TLB facility, a $300 million senior secured US dollar five-year Term Loan A facility and a $600 million multi-currency senior secured RCF, totalling $1.44 billion. Total Produce is pleased to confirm that all facilities have been successfully syndicated.
On completion of the closing of the transaction, the facilities will be used, in part, to refinance Dole Food Company, Inc's existing financing arrangements. The combined financing arrangements will finance Dole plc's activities at a lower cost.
S&P Global Ratings assigned a preliminary BB issuer credit rating to Dole plc and a preliminary BB+ issue-level rating to the senior secured facilities. Moody's assigned a Corporate issue-level rating of Ba3.
Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Bank USA are the joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers for the RCF and TLA, and Bank of America, Coöperatieve Rabobank UA and Goldman Sachs Bank USA are the joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers for the TLB.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.