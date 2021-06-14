StockMarketWire.com - Multinational electricity and gas utility company National Grid has announced today that it has acquired PPL WPD Investments, and the company’s subsidiary (The WPD Group), the holding company of Western Power Distribution, the UK’s largest electricity distribution business.
The Competition and Markets authority is reviewing the merger, following the National Grid’s notification of the acquisition. The Merger review has not yet concluded.
In keeping with tradition, the Competition and Markets Authority has introduced an Initial Enforcement Order that dictates the WPD Group must still be run independently from the National Grid until completion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
