Interim Result
17/06/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
17/06/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
22/06/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
24/06/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
01/07/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
05/07/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
Final Result
16/06/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
16/06/2021 Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE)
16/06/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/06/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
16/06/2021 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)
17/06/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)
17/06/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
17/06/2021 Record PLC (REC)
17/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
17/06/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
17/06/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
17/06/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
17/06/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
17/06/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
18/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
18/06/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
21/06/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)
21/06/2021 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)
22/06/2021 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
22/06/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
23/06/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
24/06/2021 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
24/06/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
24/06/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
29/06/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
29/06/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
29/06/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
29/06/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
30/06/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
30/06/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
30/06/2021 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
30/06/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
01/07/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
01/07/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
05/07/2021 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
AGM / EGM
16/06/2021 Dillistone Group PLC (DSG)
16/06/2021 Kooth PLC (KOO)
16/06/2021 Augean PLC (AUG)
16/06/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
16/06/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
16/06/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
16/06/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
16/06/2021 Christie Group PLC (CTG)
16/06/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
16/06/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
16/06/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
16/06/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
16/06/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
16/06/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/06/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
16/06/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)
16/06/2021 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
16/06/2021 Elixirr International PLC (ELIX)
16/06/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
16/06/2021 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)
16/06/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
17/06/2021 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)
17/06/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
17/06/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
17/06/2021 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
17/06/2021 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
17/06/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
17/06/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
17/06/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)
17/06/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
17/06/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)
18/06/2021 Alba Mineral Resources PLC (ALBA)
18/06/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
18/06/2021 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)
18/06/2021 Drumz PLC (DRUM)
18/06/2021 Synairgen PLC (SNG)
18/06/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
18/06/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
18/06/2021 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)
18/06/2021 Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI)
18/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
18/06/2021 Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEYS)
18/06/2021 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)
21/06/2021 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)
21/06/2021 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)
21/06/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
21/06/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
21/06/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
22/06/2021 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)
22/06/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
22/06/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
22/06/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
22/06/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
22/06/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
22/06/2021 Cora Gold Limited (CORA)
22/06/2021 (CMRS)
23/06/2021 Woodbois Limited (WBI)
23/06/2021 Harbour Energy PLC (HBR)
23/06/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
23/06/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
23/06/2021 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
23/06/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
23/06/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
23/06/2021 Velocys PLC (VLS)
23/06/2021 Iqe PLC (IQE)
23/06/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
23/06/2021 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)
23/06/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
23/06/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
24/06/2021 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)
24/06/2021 Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p (KAV)
24/06/2021 Gemfields PLC (GEM)
24/06/2021 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
24/06/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
24/06/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
24/06/2021 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
24/06/2021 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
24/06/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
24/06/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)
24/06/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
24/06/2021 Itaconix PLC (ITX)
24/06/2021 Nb Distressed Debt Inv Fd Ltd (NBDD)
24/06/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
25/06/2021 Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (TILS)
25/06/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
25/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
25/06/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
25/06/2021 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
25/06/2021 (HEIQ)
25/06/2021 Cadogan Petroleum PLC (CAD)
25/06/2021 Sdx Energy PLC (SDX)
25/06/2021 Norman Broadbent PLC (NBB)
25/06/2021 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
28/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
28/06/2021 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
28/06/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
28/06/2021 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)
28/06/2021 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
28/06/2021 Immupharma PLC (IMM)
28/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
28/06/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
28/06/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
28/06/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
28/06/2021 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)
28/06/2021 Zinnwald Lithium PLC (ZNWD)
28/06/2021 Escape Hunt PLC (ESC)
28/06/2021 (KNB)
28/06/2021 Volvere PLC (VLE)
28/06/2021 Eurasia Mining PLC (EUA)
29/06/2021 Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH)
29/06/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
29/06/2021 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)
29/06/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
29/06/2021 Sportech PLC (SPO)
29/06/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
29/06/2021 (CIZ)
29/06/2021 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)
29/06/2021 Myhealthchecked PLC (MHC)
29/06/2021 Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA)
29/06/2021 Attraqt Group PLC (ATQT)
29/06/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
29/06/2021 Impellam Group PLC (IPEL)
29/06/2021 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)
29/06/2021 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
29/06/2021 Mobile Tornado Group PLC (MBT)
29/06/2021 Universe Group PLC (UNG)
29/06/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
29/06/2021 Crimson Tide PLC (TIDE)
30/06/2021 Spaceandpeople PLC (SAL)
30/06/2021 Bacanora Lithium PLC (BCN)
30/06/2021 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
30/06/2021 Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE)
30/06/2021 W Resources PLC (WRES)
30/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
30/06/2021 (AET)
30/06/2021 Getech Group PLC (GTC)
30/06/2021 Tower Resources PLC (TRP)
30/06/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
30/06/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
30/06/2021 Angle PLC (AGL)
30/06/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)
30/06/2021 Phoenix Global Resources PLC (PGR)
30/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
30/06/2021 London Security PLC (LSC)
30/06/2021 Deepmatter Group PLC (DMTR)
30/06/2021 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)
30/06/2021 Metals Exploration PLC (MTL)
30/06/2021 (4BB)
30/06/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
30/06/2021 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
30/06/2021 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
30/06/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
30/06/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
30/06/2021 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
30/06/2021 Eden Research PLC (EDEN)
30/06/2021 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
30/06/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
30/06/2021 Plaza Centers NV (PLAZ)
30/06/2021 Chesterfield Resources Plc Ord 0.1p (CHF)
30/06/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
30/06/2021 Immotion Group PLC (IMMO)
30/06/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)
30/06/2021 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)
30/06/2021 Ingenta PLC (ING)
30/06/2021 National World PLC (NWOR)
30/06/2021 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)
30/06/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
30/06/2021 Rockfire Resources PLC (ROCK)
01/07/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
01/07/2021 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
01/07/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
01/07/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
01/07/2021 (NCY)
01/07/2021 DP Aircraft Ltd (DPA)
01/07/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
02/07/2021 Mining Minerals And Metals Plc (MMM)
05/07/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
Trading Statement
16/06/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
16/06/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
23/06/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
24/06/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
28/06/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
29/06/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
30/06/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
30/06/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
01/07/2021 (NCY)
01/07/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
Ex-Dividend
16/06/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
16/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
16/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
17/06/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
17/06/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
17/06/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
17/06/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
17/06/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
17/06/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
17/06/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
17/06/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
17/06/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
17/06/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
17/06/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
17/06/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
17/06/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
17/06/2021 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
17/06/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
17/06/2021 Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS)
17/06/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
17/06/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
17/06/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
18/06/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
18/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
18/06/2021 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
18/06/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
18/06/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
18/06/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
18/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
18/06/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
18/06/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
18/06/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/06/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
18/06/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
18/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
18/06/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
18/06/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
18/06/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
