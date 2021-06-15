StockMarketWire.com - Tavistock investments has announced details on its trading performance for the year ending 31 March 2021.
The Group’s unaudited accounts reveal an EBITDA of approximately £2.77 million, an increase of 50% from the year before.
The company says the development is due to increasing gross margins by £355,000 and reducing overheads by approximately £565,000.
Pre-tax profit, when factoring in a £1.2 million cost to cover a reorganisation project, came to £1.1 million.
In addition, the company has acquired the business and assets of Chater Allan Financial Services, an independent advisory business based in Cambridge.
Brian Raven, Tavistock's chief executive, commented: ‘It has been a tremendous team effort to achieve all that we have over the last year and I thank every member of staff for their loyalty and support. Yesterday we announced the launch of our long-term strategic partnership with Titan Wealth and our commitment to accelerate the growth of our advice business, so I am particularly pleased to welcome on board everyone from Chater Allan.’
The acquisition has added approximately £110 million to the Group's funds under advice and is expected to contribute to the Group's profitability in the current financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.