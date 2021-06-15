StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said results from its trial assessing its antibody drug AZD7442, didn't meet the primary goal of preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people recently exposed to the Covid-19 virus.
Trial participants were unvaccinated adults 18 years and over with confirmed exposure to a person with a case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the past eight days.
In the overall trial population, AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 33% compared with placebo, which was not 'statistically significant,' the company said.
'While this trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants following treatment with AZD7442,' it added.
In a pre-planned analysis of Covid-19 PCR positive and PCR negative participants, AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 73% compared with placebo, in participants who were PCR negative at time of dosing.
In a post-hoc analysis, in participants who were PCR negative at baseline, AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 92% versus placebo more than seven days following dosing, and by 51% up to seven days following dosing.
'We await results from PROVENT, our pre-exposure prevention trial and TACKLE, our treatment trial in preventing more severe disease, to understand the potential role of AZD7442 in protecting against COVID-19,' the company said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
