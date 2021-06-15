StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Bellway reported 'strong' sales demand and said it expected selling price to continue to rise.
For the period from 1 February to 6 June 2021, reservations per week increased 51.3% to 239 from 158 last year.
Looking ahead, the company forecast housing completions around 10,000 homes, up from 7,522 homes last year, but down from 10,892 homes in 2019.
The value of the forward order book rose by 20.5% to £1,889 million from £1,568 million in 2020, and was also up from £1,643 million seen in 2019.
The average selling price was now expected to rise further, to in excess of £300,000, up from £293,054 in 2020 and £291,968 in 2019.
'This has been supported by the extended stamp duty land tax holiday and more broadly, ongoing customer aspirations for more home-working space,' the company said.
