StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retail Boohoo reported a jump in revenue in the first quarter of the year, led by strong UK and US growth.

For the three months to 31 May 2021, revenue increased 32% to £486.1 million year-on-year.

UK and USA revenue were up 50% and 43% to £274.6 million and £131.9 million respectively, offsetting weakness in the rest of Europe and rest of world markets.

Gross margin for the three months was down 60 basis points to 55.0% in the quarter from a year earlier.

Guidance for the year ending 28 February 2022 remained unchanged, with revenue growth of around 25% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA margins, expected to be in the region of 9.5% to 10%.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com