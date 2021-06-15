StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Alba Mineral Resources said it had completed the sale of its 5% stake in the Brockham Oil Field to the operator, Angus Energy.
'The Alba board is pleased to have completed this disposal, which is part of Alba's drive to rationalise its non-core assets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
