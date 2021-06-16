StockMarketWire.com - Alpha Global Alpha said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in corporate social responsibility company software company CyberGrants, with an investment of up to $13.9 million.
The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
