StockMarketWire.com - Diversified business group Barkby said that Barkby Hospitality had entered into a new six year leasehold agreement for The Ebrington Arms, a pub, in Ebrington, Gloucestershire.

The Ebrington Arms lease is a further expansion of the group's portfolio of pubs with accommodation that is taking advantage of the trend away from branded pubs towards premium pubs that serve local produce.

Barkby Pubs' portfolio now consisted of seven premises with a total of 60 rooms.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com