StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment software and services company Dillistone said it expected to report 'significantly reduced' losses in 2021 amid signs of return to normal in several of its markets.
'After a challenging period for the group and its clients, we are pleased to see signs of a return towards normality in several of our key markets,' the company said.
The company said its Talentis product would play a key part in its future performance.
'While the subscription nature of the product means that revenue will not be significant in 2021, we are pleased to see very positive early feedback to the product and growing numbers of paying subscribers,' it added.
The company also said that Julie Pomeroy would be retiring as finance director later in the year once a successor had been appointed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
