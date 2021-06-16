StockMarketWire.com - Marlowe plc, a UK leader in business-critical services and software that assures safety and regulatory compliance, has announced it will acquire Cater Leydon Millard, the law firm, for an enterprise value of £2.25 million.

Cater Leydon Millard is an employment law compliance specialist. The acquisition will deepen Marlow’s employment law compliance offering and offer attractive collaborations with Ellis whittam, Marlowe’s platform for fixed-fee HR, employment law and safety services and software.

Cater Leydon generated an operating profit of £0.65 million for the year ending 30 November 2020.

The total enterprise value will involve an upfront cash payment of £1.75 million and a performance related contingent consideration of approximately £0.5 million. The acquisition will be funded from Marlowe's existing cash resources.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com