StockMarketWire.com - NetScientific, the international life sciences and sustainable technology investment group, re-addresses that its portfolio company PDS Biotechnology Corporation yesterday announced an issue of 5.3 million new shares to raise $45 million.
The board has now agreed to subscribe 60,000 shares to the new issue as a result of progress made since the last fund raising round.
In order to finance the transaction, NetScienfitic has today amended its £500,000 loan facility with Beckman Group, to allow repaid sums to be drawn down. The loan will incur an interest of 10% on drawn amounts.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
