StockMarketWire.com - Independent specialist finance provider Time Finance has issued a trading update ahead of its final year results.
Revenue predictions are expected at £24.1 million, 85% of which is from lending activities and 15% from brokering.
In addition, profits before tax are expected to be at £3 million.
The company also reports a cost of borrowing maintained at 4%.
The company has also announced it plans to focus on core products and to become a leading alternative multi-product independent SME funder, aiding in Covid-19 recovery in the sector.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
