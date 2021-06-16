StockMarketWire.com - Independent specialist finance provider Time Finance has issued a trading update ahead of its final year results.

Revenue predictions are expected at £24.1 million, 85% of which is from lending activities and 15% from brokering.

In addition, profits before tax are expected to be at £3 million.

The company also reports a cost of borrowing maintained at 4%.

The company has also announced it plans to focus on core products and to become a leading alternative multi-product independent SME funder, aiding in Covid-19 recovery in the sector.


