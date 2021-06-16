StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was modestly higher at lunchtime, though had erased some of its earlier gains as sterling traded higher against other major currencies as UK inflation came in ahead of expectations.
By midday the index was up 0.1% at 7,181.79.
Sofa and flooring retailer ScS was up 11.1% to 322.2p as it reported a recent surge in demand.
Car competition business Best of the Best fell 28.3% as it warned of lower customer engagement in the wake of lockdown easing.
Alpha Global Alpha said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in corporate social responsibility company software company CyberGrants, with an investment of up to $13.9 million. Alpha Global Alpha was up 0.1% at 195.2p.
Iron casting and machining group Castings reported a sharp decline in annual profit as revenue was hurt by the pandemic impact and supply chain issues. Casting was down 0.4% at 395.62p.
Commercial kitchen services business Filta said the recovery of its business in the UK wouldn't be impacted by the government's decision to delay the full reopening by four weeks to July. Filta dipped 1.1% to 177p.
Consultancy firm Elixirr International upgraded its outlook on performance after revenue jumped in the first five of 2021, by more than 75% compared with the same period in 2020. Elixirr was up 3.7% to 565p.
Recruitment software and services company Dillistone said it expected to report 'significantly reduced' losses in 2021 amid signs of return to normal in several of its markets. Dillistone was flat at 22p.
Leading owner and operator of business parks, offices and industrial complexes in Germany, Sirius Real Estate, has issued its first corporate bonds, rising a total of €350 million. Sirius Real Estate was down 0.8% to 103.8p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
