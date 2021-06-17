StockMarketWire.com - Thermal energy management and niche pumping specialist, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, has launched its refreshed sustainability strategy and announced new targets designed to accelerate sustainability performance.
This includes a target to achieve net zero in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to deliver a 10% biodiversity net gain from direct operations by 2025.
It also wants to be in a position where it is sending zero waste to landfill by 2025.
The company is establishing a £5 million fund to support inclusive access to education, aiming to grow sales of products with quantifiable sustainability benefits and seeking to further raise global supply chain standards as part of the strategy.
The strategy builds on Spirax-Sarco Engineering's responsible business foundations which are underpinned by its focus on Health & Safety, People & Wellbeing, Inclusion & Diversity and Ethical Business Practices.
With over 8,000 people working in 68 countries worldwide, Spirax-Sarco Engineering is deeply embedded within the communities where it operates.
The company's technologies play a crucial role in critical industrial processes responsible for the production of many products used every day. Its purpose is to create sustainable value for all its stakeholders by engineering a more efficient, safer and sustainable world.
The group's chief executive, Nicholas Anderson, said: 'The world's challenges are global and complex. By operating responsibly and working with our stakeholders to engineer a more efficient, safer and sustainable world, we aim to make a difference. Our new strategy has been developed with input from over 600 people, it is evidence-based and focuses on initiatives that will create lasting impact for us and the wider world.
'Our strategy addresses how we source materials to how we develop, manufacture and sell our products. It also focuses on creating sustainability benefits for our customers and prioritises the way we support our communities. We are investing in sustainability across our group, building on a legacy of responsible business operations, working ethically and safely, as well as creating inclusive environments where diversity can thrive.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
