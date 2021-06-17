StockMarketWire.com - Dr. Martins said it would start paying a dividend in the current fiscal year after reporting a fall in annual profit as revenue was held back by weaker retail performance owing to the pandemic impact.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £70.9 million from £101.0 million and revenue grew 15% to £773 million.
Revenue in both EMEA and Americas was up 17%, and 7% in APAC.
'In APAC we saw slower growth in Japan, our largest country in the region, due to the higher physical retail mix which was significantly impacted by Covid-19,' the company said.
The company left its guidance unchanged, and said it expected to begin paying a dividend in FY22.
'In FY22 we expect high teens revenue growth year on year, as we lap the Covid-19 impact experienced in FY21, the company said.
'From FY23 and over the medium-term we anticipate mid-teens revenue growth. We are targeting ecommerce to grow to 40% mix, with total DTC, including retail, of 60% mix,' it added.
