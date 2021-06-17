StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said it had won a £5.5 million to deliver electricity, gas and water infrastructure for Greencoat Capital's greenhouse near Ely, Cambridgeshire.
Under the contract, the group would design and install 7km of electricity infrastructure, 12.5km of gas infrastructure and 2.9km of water infrastructure and provide network connections to a new Combined Heat and Power Energy Centre adjacent to the greenhouse.
The greenhouse is expected to be operational before the end of the first quarter of 2022, with the energisation of the electricity and gas connections and completion of the water infrastructure expected before the end of this calendar year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
