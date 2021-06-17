StockMarketWire.com - UK clothing and footwear digital retailer N Brown said first-quarter performance was in line with expectations as revenue rose 0.5%.
Product revenue was up 4.6%, driven by the five strategic brands Jacamo, Simply Be, JD Williams, Ambrose Wilson and Home Essentials, which collectively grew 15.5% in the period, the company said.
In Q1 FY22 strategic brands were 81% of product revenue compared to 67% in the same period 2 years ago and this represented the first quarter of product revenue growth since Q3 FY18, the company said.
Guidance for fiscal year 2022 were unchanged, with revenue growth to be in range of 1% to 4%, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, to be in the range of £93 million- to £100 million.
