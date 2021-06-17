StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Garfield gold-copper and the Stonewall gold exploration properties, located in Nevada, USA.
The properties will be acquired by a Nevada limited liability new company which will be the wholly owned local Nevada operating company for Golden Metal Resources Limited, Power Metal's 100% owned UK private subsidiary.
Paul Johnson, CEO of Power Metal Resources, said: 'The acquisition properties provide Power Metal with further exposure to precious and base metals exploration in Nevada USA and complement the recently acquired option over the Golconda Summit Gold Property, also in Nevada and announced on 1 June 2021.
'Through this transaction Golden Metal, the wholly owned Power Metal subsidiary, now has a trio of gold - silver - copper exploration projects, targeting major metal discoveries in Nevada USA.'
He added that the company expects to launch ground exploration in Nevada 'shortly' and will initially target 'near surface significant gold mineralisation at the Golconda Summit gold property', followed by the two acquisitions.
