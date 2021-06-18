AU
22/06/2021 15:30 Conference board leading index
CA
23/06/2021 13:30 retail trade
24/06/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
22/06/2021 08:00 Balance of Payments
DE
23/06/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/06/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
22/06/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
24/06/2021 00:00 quarterly balance of payments
24/06/2021 08:00 Final GDP
EU
22/06/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
23/06/2021 09:00 flash PMI
24/06/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
24/06/2021 09:00 European Central Bank economic bulletin
FR
23/06/2021 08:15 flash PMI
24/06/2021 07:45 monthly business survey
IE
22/06/2021 11:00 WPI
23/06/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
23/06/2021 11:00 labour force survey
IT
22/06/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
22/06/2021 06:00 steel production
22/06/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
23/06/2021 00:50 Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes
23/06/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
23/06/2021 16:00 monthly economic report
24/06/2021 00:50 services producer price index
UK
21/06/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
22/06/2021 11:00 CBI industrial Ttrends survey
23/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash services PMI
23/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing PMI
24/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England MPC meeting minutes
24/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
US
22/06/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
22/06/2021 15:00 Richmond Fed business activity survey
22/06/2021 15:00 existing home sales
23/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
23/06/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/06/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/06/2021 15:00 new residential sales
23/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
24/06/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
24/06/2021 13:30 third estimate GDP
24/06/2021 13:30 Federal Reserve Board releases latest bank stress test results
24/06/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
24/06/2021 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
24/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/06/2021 16:00 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City survey of manufacturing
24/06/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com