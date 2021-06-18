StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining said its shares were now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of "HCHDF."

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade.

'Trading on the OTCQX Market will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Hochschild's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the LSE,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com