StockMarketWire.com - Yourgene Health, the international molecular diagnostics group that develops and commercialises genetic products and services, has announced it has won a contract to supply DPYD testing kits to NHS Wales in a deal estimated to be worth £232,000 across two years.
Yourgene, based in Manchester, will supply Elucigene Dihydropyrimidine Degydrogenase deficiency (DPYD) screens to cancer patients before they start chemotherapeutic drug 5-Fluorouracil treatment, in order to identify the risk of severe side effects.
Wales was the first nation in the UK to routinely implement this screening and offer the DPYD test to all patients.
Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene Health, said: ‘We are extremely pleased to be awarded this tender to supply our IVD-marked oncology product to NHS Wales, with our differentiated technology deemed the only technology suitable for meeting the lab requirements to deliver the service. We are proud to see this form of personalised medicine increasing in demand and routinely being used across Wales.’
The contract was awarded as demand for the test increased. It is due to commence in July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.