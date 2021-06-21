Interim Result
22/06/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
24/06/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
24/06/2021 Carnival PLC (CCL)
Final Result
22/06/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
22/06/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
22/06/2021 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
22/06/2021 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
23/06/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
24/06/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
24/06/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
24/06/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
24/06/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
24/06/2021 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
29/06/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
29/06/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
29/06/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
29/06/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
29/06/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
29/06/2021 Seeen PLC (SEEN)
AGM / EGM
22/06/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
22/06/2021 Cora Gold Limited (CORA)
22/06/2021 (CMRS)
22/06/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
22/06/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
22/06/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
22/06/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
22/06/2021 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)
22/06/2021 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
23/06/2021 Harbour Energy PLC (HBR)
23/06/2021 Iqe PLC (IQE)
23/06/2021 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
23/06/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
23/06/2021 Woodbois Limited (WBI)
23/06/2021 Velocys PLC (VLS)
23/06/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
23/06/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
23/06/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
23/06/2021 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
23/06/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
23/06/2021 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)
23/06/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
23/06/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
24/06/2021 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)
24/06/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
24/06/2021 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
24/06/2021 Itaconix PLC (ITX)
24/06/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
24/06/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)
24/06/2021 Nb Distressed Debt Inv Fd Ltd (NBDD)
24/06/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
24/06/2021 Gemfields PLC (GEM)
24/06/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
24/06/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
24/06/2021 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
24/06/2021 Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p (KAV)
24/06/2021 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
24/06/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
25/06/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
25/06/2021 Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (TILS)
25/06/2021 Sdx Energy PLC (SDX)
25/06/2021 Cadogan Petroleum PLC (CAD)
25/06/2021 Norman Broadbent PLC (NBB)
25/06/2021 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
25/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
25/06/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
25/06/2021 (HEIQ)
25/06/2021 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
26/06/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
28/06/2021 (KNB)
28/06/2021 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)
28/06/2021 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)
28/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
28/06/2021 Eurasia Mining PLC (EUA)
28/06/2021 Zinnwald Lithium PLC (ZNWD)
28/06/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
28/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
28/06/2021 Volvere PLC (VLE)
28/06/2021 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
28/06/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
28/06/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
28/06/2021 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
28/06/2021 Immupharma PLC (IMM)
28/06/2021 Escape Hunt PLC (ESC)
28/06/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
29/06/2021 Myhealthchecked PLC (MHC)
29/06/2021 Universe Group PLC (UNG)
29/06/2021 Attraqt Group PLC (ATQT)
29/06/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
29/06/2021 Mobile Tornado Group PLC (MBT)
29/06/2021 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)
29/06/2021 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
29/06/2021 Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA)
29/06/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
29/06/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
29/06/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
29/06/2021 Impellam Group PLC (IPEL)
29/06/2021 Sportech PLC (SPO)
29/06/2021 (CIZ)
29/06/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
29/06/2021 Crimson Tide PLC (TIDE)
29/06/2021 Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH)
29/06/2021 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)
29/06/2021 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)
Trading Statement
23/06/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
24/06/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
28/06/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
29/06/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
Ex-Dividend
23/06/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
23/06/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
24/06/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
24/06/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
24/06/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
24/06/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/06/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
24/06/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
24/06/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
24/06/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
24/06/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
24/06/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
24/06/2021 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
24/06/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
25/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
25/06/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
25/06/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
25/06/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
25/06/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
25/06/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
25/06/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
25/06/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
25/06/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
25/06/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
25/06/2021 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
25/06/2021 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
25/06/2021 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
25/06/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
25/06/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
25/06/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
25/06/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
25/06/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
25/06/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
