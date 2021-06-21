StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket chain Morrisons said it had received and rejected a 'highly conditional non-binding proposal' £5.5 billion takeover proposal from funds managed by private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
The company said the approach entailed a proposed cash offer of 230p per Morrisons share.
Morrisons said its board and financial adviser Rothschild concluded that the offer 'significantly undervalued' Morrisons and its future prospects.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
