StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company BrandShield Systems reported wider annual losses as a jump in costs offset increased revenue.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to $2.6 million from $1.8 million year-on-year, while revenue increase 47% to $2.60 million.
The company reported a 71% increase in annual recurring revenue to $3.28 million.
'The increase in the loss is partly due to costs associated with the reverse takeover and the cost of share based payments,' the company said.
'The investment raised at the RTO is allowing BrandShield to expand its marketing and sales efforts and to drive ARR forwards. The platform is built to scale and therefore a focus on the top line and customer conversion is the over-riding priority for 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.