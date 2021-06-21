StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said British authorities had granted a two-year extension for when a gas appraisal well in Surrey must commence.

The drilling of the Loxley-1 well must now start before 31 December 2023.

The extension was granted in response to delays caused by the pandemic and an appeal against a decision by Surrey County Council to refuse planning consent for the Loxley gas appraisal drilling project.


