StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said British authorities had granted a two-year extension for when a gas appraisal well in Surrey must commence.
The drilling of the Loxley-1 well must now start before 31 December 2023.
The extension was granted in response to delays caused by the pandemic and an appeal against a decision by Surrey County Council to refuse planning consent for the Loxley gas appraisal drilling project.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
