StockMarketWire.com - Hardman & CO Research, the provider of independent investment research and advice that helps companies communicate with investors, has announced that Palace Capital's dividend performed better than expected in annual results.
The company’s dividend payout was 10.5p, compared to an estimated price of 10.0p.
The company also announced it will be raising the 2022 dividend from 11.0p to 12.0p.
In addition, the company reported a rent of £17.3 million, compared to a £16.4 million estimation.
For the year 2020, the rent stood at £18.3 million.
Hardman produces specialist research designed to improve investors’ understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities.
The company’s focus is on raising profiles across the UK and abroad with research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.