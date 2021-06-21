StockMarketWire.com - Hardman & CO Research, the provider of independent investment research and advice that helps companies communicate with investors, has announced that Palace Capital's dividend performed better than expected in annual results.

The company’s dividend payout was 10.5p, compared to an estimated price of 10.0p.

The company also announced it will be raising the 2022 dividend from 11.0p to 12.0p.

In addition, the company reported a rent of £17.3 million, compared to a £16.4 million estimation.

For the year 2020, the rent stood at £18.3 million.

