StockMarketWire.com - Scirocco Energy has provided a comment following Helium One’s Tanzania update.
This morning, Helium One, of which Scirocco energy owns 1.2% of the current share capital, announced it had identified Helium-enriched gas in its Tanzania well.
Following the announcement, Scirocco Energy ceo Tom Reynolds, said: “"We are delighted with the news today from Helium One in which they have identified the presence of helium in the drilling mud from a very shallow depth. Although early days in the exploration drilling, we look forward to further updates from the Company as they look to identify if there is commerciality."
Helium One Group reported that it had identified helium-enriched gas in drilling mud ats Rukwa project in Tanzania.
The company said the recovered gas returned helium concentrations of up to 2.2% from 70.5 meters.
At 1:30pm:
[LON:BOR] Borders Southern Petroleum PLC share price was 0p at 0.87p
[LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 10.63p
[LON:ENQ] EnQuest Plc share price was 0p at 10.74p
[LON:GKP] Gulf Keystone Petroleum share price was 0p at 78.9p
[LON:INDI] Indus Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 198.5p
[LON:PET] Petrel Resources PLC share price was 0p at 3.4p
[LON:RKH] Rockhopper Exploration PLC share price was 0p at 6.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.