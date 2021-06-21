StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources, the metals exploration and development company seeking a large scale metal discovery, has announced results from further geochemical soil sampling and geological mapping at the South Ghanzi Project in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana.
Kavango, the project operator, has completed and analysed samples from 16km of infill soil-sampling at Morula, confirming the anomaly identified by airborne electromagnetic geophysics.
Morula is now the highest priority exploration target in South Ghanzi.
Exploration test drilling is being planned for later this summer. Further details on the drill programme to be provided in due course.
Paul Johnson, chief executive officer of Power Metal Resources plc, commented:
"Today's news includes significant and positive Project developments.At Morula we have confirmed a soil geochemistry anomaly of at least 12km strike length, presenting a considerable scale target, which also remains open at both ends.”
“Power Metal and Kavango are seeking large scale copper-silver discoveries and without question the progress to date is even better than expected.”
