StockMarketWire.com - Mind Gym, a global provider of human capital and business improvement solutions, has announced that the company’s annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 and the notice of the 2021 AGM, have been published.
The Company's AGM will be held at its offices at 160 Kensington High Street, London, W8 7RG at 9.00am on Thursday, 15 July 2021. Details of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are set out in the Notice.
Shareholders will be unable to attend the AGM in person. The Company therefore proposes to hold the AGM with minimum attendance. Should any of the arrangements relating to the AGM change, the Company will make an announcement accordingly.
Shareholders should also check the Company website at www.themindgym.com. Shareholders will be encouraged to vote by proxy on proposals.
The company reported a drop in annual revenue from £48.2 million in 2020 to £39.4 million in 2021 in its annual report.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.