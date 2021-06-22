StockMarketWire.com - Animal genetics company Genus is set to deliver a positive update from its porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus resistance programme at its capital markets event set to get underway at 3pm.
In the programme, 40 animals (23 gene edited for the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus, or PRRS, resistance and 17 unedited animals), which were infected with two prevalent types of the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus, or PRRS virus, were tested.
'The trial demonstrated that the gene edited pigs were 100% resistant to both types of the PRRS virus, and confirms previous academic findings,' the company said.
'In the next phase of the disease trials, Genus will be evaluating whether PRRSv resistance is preserved across generations by breeding and testing the offspring of the first generation of edited pigs,' it added.
'These trials will be included as part of the submissions to the US Food and Drug Administration as part of the regulatory review process.'
