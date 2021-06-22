StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom lifted its outlook on annual earnings and revenue as 'strong' sales momentum.
The company now expects that Audioboom will 'generate revenues significantly in excess of current market expectations for the year and an increased adjusted EBITDA,' Audioboom said.
Signed advertising bookings after less than six months of this year now represented more than 99% of the recently upwardly revised market expectations for revenues for the year ending 31 December 2021, it added.
The company also said that from 27 May 2021, Audioboom would had been included in the MSCI Micro-Cap Index.
The company will announce its interim results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021 on 20 July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
