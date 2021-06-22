StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor NetScientific said it had participated in a $51.7 million share issue by portfolio company PDS Biotechnology.

New shares in PDS Biotechnology, an immunotherapy company targeting cancer, were offered at $8.50 each.

NetScientific invested $0.51 million in the raising, which would result in its interest in PDS amounting to about 4.72%.

The funding would support the continued development of PDS' lead HPV oncology candidate in three phase-two trials currently underway, and development of a pipeline into other non-HPV related cancers.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com