StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor NetScientific said it had participated in a $51.7 million share issue by portfolio company PDS Biotechnology.
New shares in PDS Biotechnology, an immunotherapy company targeting cancer, were offered at $8.50 each.
NetScientific invested $0.51 million in the raising, which would result in its interest in PDS amounting to about 4.72%.
The funding would support the continued development of PDS' lead HPV oncology candidate in three phase-two trials currently underway, and development of a pipeline into other non-HPV related cancers.
.
At 8:47am: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was 0p at 50.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.