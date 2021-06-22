StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Oakley Capital Investments said its Oakley Capital Private Equity III had agreed to invest in Portuguese business software group Primavera.
Oakley Capital said its indirect contribution via Fund III would be £11 million.
The company added that its liquid resources available for future deployment, including that transaction, were estimated to be £162 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.