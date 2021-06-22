StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences group 4basebio UK Societas said it had filed a patent application for linear synthetic DNA type, touted as a 'key input' for vaccine production.

Unlike hpDNA, which is a closed DNA construct, osDNA is 'open linear DNA and incorporates all of the established benefits of hpDNA over widely used plasmid DNA, in particular the absence of bacterial backbone, antibiotic resistance genes or endotoxins,' the company said.

'We see real opportunity to position osDNA as a key input for mRNA and DNA vaccine production, an area of the rapidly growing gene therapy and vaccine market attracting significant attention,' it added.




