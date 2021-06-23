StockMarketWire.com - Plastics company Synthomer said it had appointed Michael Willome as its new chief executive.
Willome would replace Calum MacLean, whose pending departure was announced in January, from 1 November.
He was previously CEO of Swiss-listed conglomerate Conzzeta, renamed Bystronic in May, and also had worked at industrial group Clariant.
'Michael is an established public market CEO with a track record of driving performance through both strong operational management and strategic actions, including M&A,' Synthomer said.
'He has a deep understanding of the end markets in which Synthomer operates, with speciality chemicals and broad geographic experience.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
