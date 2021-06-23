StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Sopheon said it had received an authority to operate for the US's Naval Sea Systems Command.
NAVSEA had a fiscal year budget of nearly $30 billion and was the largest of the Navy's five system commands.
Sopheon's software would now be listed on the marketplace maintained by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
'This collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better and more dynamic decision-making,' the company said.
