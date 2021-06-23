StockMarketWire.com - Dispute financing solutions provider Litigation Capital Management said it had agred to provide litigation funding to Geoffrey Carton-Kelly, a partner of FRP Advisory, additional liquidator of CGL Realisations Ltd, formerly known as Comet, seeking to recover £83 million from Darty.
Kelly alleges that a transaction with Darty - a subsidiary of FNAC Darty, a multinational electrical retailer based in France. - that occurred prior to Comet entering into administration had reduced the amounts that would otherwise have been available for Comet's creditors.
The litigation finance agreement would cover proceedings issued in the High Court against Darty.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.