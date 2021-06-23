StockMarketWire.com - Dispute financing solutions provider Litigation Capital Management said it had agred to provide litigation funding to Geoffrey Carton-Kelly, a partner of FRP Advisory, additional liquidator of CGL Realisations Ltd, formerly known as Comet, seeking to recover £83 million from Darty.

Kelly alleges that a transaction with Darty - a subsidiary of FNAC Darty, a multinational electrical retailer based in France. - that occurred prior to Comet entering into administration had reduced the amounts that would otherwise have been available for Comet's creditors.

The litigation finance agreement would cover proceedings issued in the High Court against Darty.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com