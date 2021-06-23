StockMarketWire.com - Oil company TransGlobe Energy said its production was improving in the second quarter following well optimization activities in Egypt and a return to production in Canada.
Output in April was 13,191 barrels of oil per day; in May it was 13,226 and so far in June it was 13,137.
That compared to 12,221 boepd for the first quarter.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.