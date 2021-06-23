StockMarketWire.com - Oil company TransGlobe Energy said its production was improving in the second quarter following well optimization activities in Egypt and a return to production in Canada.

Output in April was 13,191 barrels of oil per day; in May it was 13,226 and so far in June it was 13,137.

That compared to 12,221 boepd for the first quarter.


