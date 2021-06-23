StockMarketWire.com - Location software group 1Spatial said order levels had risen in the current financial year, as expected.
'1Spatial continues to make good progress against its growth strategy, winning new customers and delivering on its expanding opportunity,' chairman chairman Andrew Roberts said in an AGM trading update.
'Following a strong period of trading in the final quarter of the prior year, we entered the new year with increased levels of committed revenue and a strengthened financial position.'
'In line with expectations, order levels for new sales in the current year are higher than in the comparable period as the group continues to focus on growing recurring licence revenue and securing higher levels of committed revenue.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
