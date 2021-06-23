StockMarketWire.com - Harbour Energy said fiscal 2021 production was now expected to be at the low of guidance following as the impact of planned maintenance weighed on output.
2021 proforma or reported production was now expected to be at the low end of between 200,000-to-215,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 185,000-to-200,000 boepd guidance.
Proforma production in the year through May averaged 197,000 boepd, reflecting the 'impact of a number of planned shutdowns, both in the UK North Sea and internationally,' the company said.
For the five months to 31 May 2021, Operating costs were $15.7 per boe 'due to lower production volumes forecast full year operating costs now $15-$16/boe,' the company said.
Harbour Energy was formed on 31 March following the all share merger between Chrysaor Holdings and Premier Oil. The integration was progressing as planned, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.