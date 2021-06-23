StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Ariana Resources reported 'substantial' resource drilling results from the Derya area of the Kiziltepe mine in Turkey.

New significant intercepts reported in the vein system included 4.2 metres at 6.07 grams per tonne of gold and 98.2 grams per tonne of silver; 7.1m at 2.23 grams per tonne of gold and 11.3 grams per tonne of silver, and 2.5m @ 6.07 grams per tonne of gold and 71.8 grams per tonne of gold.

'Further pit optimisation will be undertaken in the coming months to determine the next stage of open-pit development in this area,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com