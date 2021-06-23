StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Ariana Resources reported 'substantial' resource drilling results from the Derya area of the Kiziltepe mine in Turkey.
New significant intercepts reported in the vein system included 4.2 metres at 6.07 grams per tonne of gold and 98.2 grams per tonne of silver; 7.1m at 2.23 grams per tonne of gold and 11.3 grams per tonne of silver, and 2.5m @ 6.07 grams per tonne of gold and 71.8 grams per tonne of gold.
'Further pit optimisation will be undertaken in the coming months to determine the next stage of open-pit development in this area,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.