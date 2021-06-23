StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Savannah Resources said it had become a founding member of a promotional group for the battery sector in Portugal.
The company said the Portuguese Association for the Battery Cluster would maximize Portugal's potential across the battery value chain and complement its lithium resources.
'Portugal has all the characteristics to lead the development of the lithium value chain,' Savannah chief executive David Archer said.
'It has the largest resources of spodumene lithium in Europe and the largest spodumene development project in Western Europe, Savannah's Mina do Barroso.'
'Our project will ensure that mineral production is carried out in a responsible and environmentally sustainable manner and with clear socio-economic benefits for the surrounding communities.'
