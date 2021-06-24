StockMarketWire.com -

CA

24/06/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours


DE

24/06/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index


ES

24/06/2021 00:00 quarterly balance of payments
24/06/2021 08:00 Final GDP


EU

24/06/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
24/06/2021 09:00 European Central Bank economic bulletin


FR

24/06/2021 07:45 monthly business survey


JP

24/06/2021 00:50 services producer price index


UK

24/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England MPC meeting minutes
24/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision


US

24/06/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
24/06/2021 13:30 third estimate GDP
24/06/2021 13:30 Federal Reserve Board releases latest bank stress test results
24/06/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
24/06/2021 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
24/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/06/2021 16:00 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City survey of manufacturing
24/06/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings

