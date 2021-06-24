StockMarketWire.com - The Sage Group has pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, and to halve its carbon emissions by 2030, as part of its Sustainability and Society strategy, 'Knocking Down Barriers'.
Through this strategy Sage aims to tackle societal and economic inequality, supporting a new generation of diverse and sustainable businesses as well as playing its part in the race to net zero carbon.
The company's ambition is to be a leading sustainable business. It has assessed its carbon footprint for its own activities and for the energy it purchases (Scope 1 and 2 emissions), and across its value chain (Scope 3 emissions), and has recently submitted its commitment letter to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Sage has also signed up to the United Nations Global Compact 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' and the United Nations Climate Change 'Race to Zero'.
As part of its strategy, Sage is targeting significant emission reductions that are in line with a pathway to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.
Consistent with this, Sage will provide detailed emission reduction plans to the SBTi for verification, and intends to track and publicly update its progress against these plans on a regular basis.
As previously communicated in its FY20 Annual Report, the group will enhance its future reporting in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
In addition, Sage is targeting net zero emissions by 2040 across Scope 1, 2 and 3, with an interim target of halving emissions by 2030, from a baseline of FY19.
To achieve these targets, the group will implement emission reduction initiatives including transitioning to renewable energy in all Sage offices, transitioning its car fleet to electric vehicles, and engaging with suppliers to understand better their emission reduction plans and benefit our respective Net Zero journeys.
It also plans to reduce air travel and hotel stays, and will invest in certified projects to offset any remaining hard-to-decarbonise emissions. Sage intends to publish further information on its roadmap to Net Zero later this year.
Sage is also dedicating its technology, time and experience to supporting digital equality and diversity, by providing 10,000 children in deprived areas in the North of Tyne Combined Authority with access to STEM skills education, and through further investment in its FutureMakers programme to give young people access to Artificial Intelligence education and awareness.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.