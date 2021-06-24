StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and MSD said their drug to treat advanced prostate cancer was granted conditional approval in China.

'This approval begins a new era of precision medicine for patients in China with advanced prostate cancer who have historically had a poor prognosis and few treatment options,' AstraZeneca said.

The approval by China's National Medical Products Administration was based on a subgroup analysis of the PROfound phase III trial, which showed that Lynparza 'demonstrated a substantial improvement in radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival versus abiraterone or enzalutamide in men with BRCA1/2 mutations,' the company said.

Continued approval would depend on further evidence of the clinical benefit of the drug in a planned bridging trial with Chinese patients.

In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, US, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, announced a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise Lynparza.




