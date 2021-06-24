StockMarketWire.com - Allergy Therapeutics said it expected annual operating profit to be 'well ahead' of market expectations, driven by sales growth and lower costs.
Cost savings had been driven by COVID-19 related restrictions to travel and a reduction in scientific conference attendance, as well as delays to some commercial projects into 2022.
As a result, expenses for the 2021 year are expected to be significantly lower than market expectations despite higher Brexit and compliance costs.
Some research and development expenditure, meanwhile, originally expected in 2021 will now be incurred in 2022, due to phasing of those costs, the company said.
'Our focus on developing a strong R&D pipeline has remained steadfast and we are looking forward to both the ex-vivo peanut study results and the Grass MATA MPL exploratory field study results in the early part of the next financial year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
