StockMarketWire.com - Xeros Technology Group has signed a contract with Girbau S.A to license its filtration technology, XFiltra™, for use in commercial laundries.
This contract follows on from the Joint Development agreement signed with Girbau in March 2020.
The 10-year contract grants Girbau rights to manufacture and sell a new range of filters incorporating XFiltra technology within the commercial laundry market. These rights are exclusive in a number of major territories including Europe and North America with non-exclusive rights granted for certain other territories.
Royalties are payable at a fixed amount for each device sold with minimum sales levels also included within the terms of the agreement. First sales are planned in 2021.
Girbau's XFiltra product, developed in partnership with Xeros, captures more than 90% of all microfibres released during laundry cycles and can be incorporated within, or attached to, individual commercial washing machines. Alternatively, they can be configured to filter the effluent for entire laundry facilities.
Mark Nichols, chief executive of Xeros, said: 'Commercial and domestic laundry processes generate hundreds of thousands of tonnes of microfibre pollution every year, with microfibres now found everywhere on our planet and within the entire trophic range. Our announcement today signals the start of a significant step to cut this form of pollution.
'Girbau have been an exemplary development partner for us, sharing our passion for environmental improvement across the fabric and garment value chain. Their engineering and product development teams have worked tirelessly, and creatively, to package our technology into a highly effective, easy to use, robust filter which enables commercial laundries to reduce their impact on our planet.'
